Faridabad DCP commits suicide, shoots self with service revolver at home

ANI
The incident occurred around 6 am, police said. (Representational image)
Faridabad: Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence here on Wednesday.

"With great sadness, it is to inform you that DCP of NIT Faridabad Vikram Kapoor has shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad at 6:00 am. The cause of the suicide is being investigated," Faridabad Police Public Relation Officer, Sube Singh, said in a statement.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

