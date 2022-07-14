Thursday, Jul 14, 2022 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Jul 2022  Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session
India, All India

Demolition, jobs for Agniveers, attacks on migrants in J-K to figure in Parl session

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2022, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2022, 11:59 am IST

There were several incidents, including in MP and UP, where homes of those allegedly involved in violent protests were demolished by authorities

Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)
 Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (PTI)

New Delhi: "Demolition of homes due to protests" in some parts of the country, reservation of jobs for 'Agniveers' in paramilitary forces, riots and police firings are a host of subjects expected to be raised by MPs in the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

According to the tentative list of questions related to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, issues like attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and migrant workers in the Kashmir Valley, safety of RTI activists, status of Census 2021 and details of cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act would be raised by the parliamentarians.

The "demolition of homes due to protests" is listed as a starred question in the Rajya Sabha.

In a starred question, the MPs are allowed to ask supplementary questions during the 'Question Hour', while unstarred questions are those whose replies come from the government as written answers.

There were several incidents, including in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where homes of those allegedly involved in violent protests were demolished by authorities over claims that these were built illegally and there were irregularities in land documents.

Though "Reservation for Agniveers in paramilitary forces" has been marked as an unstarred question, the issue is likely be raised by the opposition strongly orally too.

The Centre on June 14 had unveiled the ambitious 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

Those recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

There have been protests and violence by job aspiring youths against the scheme. The Union Home Ministry had announced that 10 per cent vacancies for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or the paramilitary forces will be reserved for the 'Agniveers'.

Issues like compensation provided to the families of the paramilitary personnel, attacks carried out by the Naxals, riots, curfews and police firings, smuggling of drugs and narcotics from across the border, incidents of terror attacks are expected to be raised during the monsoon session.

Wait for appointment in paramilitary forces, incidents of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, loss of lives and properties due to heavy rains, unemployment crisis in the Union Territory of Ladakh and land acquired in Jammu and Kashmir are some other issues listed as tentative questions for the Parliament session.

Spread of religious radicalisation, mental health of CAPFs personnel, losses due to heavy rains, floods and cyclones, centre-state relations, NRC, employment rate in Jammu and Kashmir and crime against the SCs and STs are other key subjects which are expected to be raised in both houses of Parliament.

Tags: parliament monsoon session, demolition drive, attacks on kashmiri pandits
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively. (Representational image: PTI)

Maharashtra cuts petrol price by Rs 5 per litre, diesel by Rs 3

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17

The Maharashtra capital was lashed by incessant showers leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls. (PTI file image)

17 dead, thousands moved to safety as rains batter various parts of India

As of now, the booster dose is available free of cost to only healthcare workers, frontline workers and all elderly population above 60 years of age at government vaccination centres. (AFP)

Free booster shots for adults at government hospitals from Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham