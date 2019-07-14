Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

Intolerance, hate crime can slow down growth: Adi Godrej

Godrej said pollution, rapid industrialisation, water crisis and poor medical facilities are the issues that need to be tackled.

He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)
 He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej, Chairman of Godrej Group said that hate crimes, intolerance and moral policing can jeopardize economic growth of the nation. He was addressing a leadership summit at his alma mater St. Xavier’s College to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the institution.

He acknowledged India among the world’s fastest-growing economies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India becoming a five trillion dollar economy but was skeptical of sustaining this growth. “But with the growth vision and dreams firing away, it’s not all a rosy picture as yet. One must not lose sight of the impoverishness that still massively plagues our nation, which can seriously damage the pace of growth going forward,” The Indian Express quoted Godrej.

“Unemployment is soaring at a four-decade high of 6.1%. It is a problem not only for India but a concern for most countries around the world. Rising intolerance, social instability, hate crimes, crimes against women, moral policing, caste and religion-based violence and many other sorts of intolerance are all rampant,” he further said. He congratulated Modi for his vision to double the economy in his second term.

Godrej said pollution, rapid industrialisation, water crisis, usage of non-biodegradable plastics and poor medical facilities are the issues that need to be tackled.

