Sunday, Jul 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:48 PM IST

India, All India

Government will compensate for load sheddings: Power Minister

PTI
Published : Jul 14, 2019, 8:45 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2019, 8:45 pm IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the budget that a package for the power sector would soon be brought by the government.

Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo: File)
 Union Power Minister R K Singh. (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Union Minster R K Singh Sunday said the aim of the Centre is to have "One Nation One Grid" and pay damages to consumers in case of load sheddings.

The government will soon go ahead with structural reforms to achieve the objective of "One Nation One Grid", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in her budget speech earlier this month.

"The government will pay damages (to consumers) if load sheddings happen," the Union Power Minister said without elaborating.

The ministry would seek the Union Cabinet's nod for the power tariff policy in next few days, which would provide for penalty for unscheduled power cuts except in the case of technical faults or act of God (natural calamities), Singh had said on the day of tabling the Union budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the budget that a package for the power sector would soon be brought by the government.

The government intends to provide '24X7 Power to All' at affordable rates. Therefore, there would be a provision in the tariff to cap transmission and distribution losses.

Once the tariff policy is approved, the distribution companies would not be allowed to pass on these losses beyond 15 per cent.

After inaugurating the Power Grid Vishram Sadan at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here Sunday, Singh said, "Before 2014, many people whose houses did not have electricity used to think whether they would ever get it. Now, these deprived people have electricity in their homes."

The Centre is focusing on Vishram Sadans (rest houses) where patients from poor economical background would be treated, he said.

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has the authority to construct such Vishram Sadans, he said.

Singh suggested that a 100-bed Vishram Sadan be constructed at the RIMS. A trauma centre was also inaugurated at the RIMS.

Tags: power
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: File)

20 years of Kargil: Rajnath Singh ignites 'victory flame'

Ghosh also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will soon be implemented in West Bengal on the lines of Assam. (Photo: File)

'Gorkhaland was never promised by us,' says West Bengal BJP chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

Captain Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via Kartarpur corridor

A chemical engineering graduate, Santhosh was looking after BJP affairs in south India. Known for his organisational skills, he adopts the latest communication technologies for increasing party's strength. (Photo: ANI)

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

MOST POPULAR

1

MP's 'Indori poha' likely to join race for GI tag

2

Chhattisgarh: Bank services brought to Balrampur by women

3

After 41 years of legal battle, man relieved from charges of stealing Rs 20

4

Odisha collector opts for government hospital for spouse's delivery

5

Chandrayaan-2 cheaper than Avengers Endgame: This is what foreign media has to say

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham