Contribution of every section of society leads to nation's development: Adityanath

Lucknow: A nation develops when every section of society contributes, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday while addressing people at a programme in Lucknow.

The programme was organised by an NGO that provide training and resources to empower doctors in over 85 countries to provide free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care.

Addressing those present in the programme, CM said, "There should be a deep emotional dialogue between a patient and a doctor. In this age of commercialisation, we have lost this dialogue."

Doctors used to be respected by people but today, people feel that doctors are furthering their own commercial interest, said Yogi.

"Such initiatives, who serve poorer sections of the society and work to put a smile on faces of those suffering, present a humanistic and compassionate side of the doctors," Yogi added.

Talking about the implementation of government initiatives, Yogi pointed out three reasons for the failure of government schemes. "Firstly, there is lack of preparation, second is challenges in spreading awareness and finally people often do not carry out their duties responsibly," CM said.

Praising the voluntary efforts of the people in the initiative, he also asserted that a nation's growth is also dependent on the contribution from every section of the society.

CM further added, "Today, I saw happiness on the faces of children. They would have found it difficult to face society due to clefts. Now, they can live with confidence and this is where the society has done its due."