Monday, Jun 14, 2021 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

  India   All India  14 Jun 2021  India records 70,421 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 74 days; 3,921 deaths registered
India, All India

India records 70,421 COVID-19 cases, lowest in 74 days; 3,921 deaths registered

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2021, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2021, 10:47 am IST

The count of active cases has further declined to 9,73,158 which is 3.30 per cent of the total infections

Beneficiaries pose for photographs after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a 24 hours vaccination center in Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. (Photo: PTI)
 Beneficiaries pose for photographs after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a 24 hours vaccination center in Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakh after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 3,74,305 with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The count of active cases has further declined to 9,73,158 which is 3.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 per cent.

A net decline of 53,001 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

Also, 14,92,152 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations in the country so far to 37,96,24,626, it stated, adding that the daily positivity rate was recorded 4.72 per cent.

It has stayed below 10 per cent for 21 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has also reduced and stands at 4.54 per cent.

 

Recoveries outnumbered daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day in the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 2,81,62,947, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 25,48,49,301 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4.

The 3,921 new fatalities include 2,771 from Maharashtra, 267 from Tamil Nadu, 206 from Kerala and 125 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,74,305 deaths have been reported so far in the country. This includes 1,11,104 from Maharashtra, 32,913 from Karnataka, 29,547 from Tamil Nadu, 24,823 from Delhi, 21,786 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,896 from West Bengal, 15,562 from Punjab and 13,317 from Chhattisgarh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: india covid 19, india covid cases, india covid deaths, india covid crisis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A file picture of the farmers protest in Singhu Border (Image Source: Prakash Singh/AFP)

Amit Shah to focus on talks with farmer unions

The US embassy has decided to start an intensive two months of interviews starting July 1. (AA file photo)

US resumes visas for students

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha performs rituals during bhoomi pujan ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Majeen, Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Work on ₹33.22 crore TTD temple in Jammu begins

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru, June 2, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

No clarity on vaccine procurement, say private hospitals; seek proper guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham