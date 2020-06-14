Sunday, Jun 14, 2020 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  Four Mumbai policemen succumb to COVID-19
India, All India

Four Mumbai policemen succumb to COVID-19

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 14, 2020, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2020, 9:15 am IST

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of Covid-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment

Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. (AFP Photo)
 Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Mumbai: Four Mumbai policemen succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, the worst in terms of single-day toll for any unit of the force in Maharashtra since the outbreak began.

So far, 25 personnel and one officer of Mumbai police has died of Covid-19, while several hundred are undergoing treatment for the infection at various hospitals. The statewide death toll in the force stands at 40.

A total of 1,233 personnel of Mumbai Police have recovered from the deadly disease and 334 of them have resumed work, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

 “A total of 1233 policemen from the #MumbaiPolice Force have successfully defeated #Covid19. 334 of them have returned to duty. Congratulations to these #coronawarriors. I am proud of the @MumbaiPolice who risk their lives to perform their duties diligently,” Mr Deshmukh tweeted.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 3,427 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths, including 69 from Mumbai. With this, the latest case count in the state stands at 1,04,568 and fatalities at 3,830. However, a total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346.

Of the total cases, 78,134 cases are concentrated in the Mumbai MetropolitanRegion (MMR) which has reported 2,650 deaths, including Mumbai with 56,831 cases and 2,113 fatalities. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

Out of the total deaths reported, 73 deaths occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period May 27 to June 10. Out of the 40 deaths in this period, 19 were recorded in Mumbai, eight in Navi Mumbai, four in Solapur, three each in Thane and Panvel and one each in Kalyan, Dombivali, Pune and Satara.

Tags: mumbai, mumbai police, coronavirus, covid-19 infection, maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Formation cutting on DSDBO road in Ladakh. (ANI Photo)

Amid dispute with China, India looking to complete work on strategic DSDBO road

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI Photo)

Anamika Shukla case: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government, says it 'tolerates corrupt practices'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its national pride. (PTI Photo)

India will never compromise on its national pride: Rajnath on Ladakh border row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. (PTI Photo)

Delhi COVID-19 tests to be tripled in 6 days: Amit Shah after meeting CM Kejriwal

