  India   All India  14 Jun 2020  COVID-19 cases in Thane police reach 269, Palghar 50
India, All India

COVID-19 cases in Thane police reach 269, Palghar 50

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2020, 3:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2020, 3:56 pm IST

Of the 50 who have tested positive so far, 17 have been discharged after recovery

Mumbai police and CISF personnel walk along marine drive in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Mumbai police and CISF personnel walk along marine drive in Mumbai. PTI photo

Thane/Palghar: The number of police personnel who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Palghar in Maharashtra reached 50 after two men from the force were detected with the infection on Sunday, an official said.

The two are attached to the police control room, where four personnel were detected with the infection four days ago, he added.

"Of the 50 who have tested positive so far, 17 have been discharged after recovery," the official said.

In Thane city, as on Saturday evening, there were 269 COVID-19 cases in the police force, and two have died of the infection.

"So far, 187 Thane police personnel have been discharged. The active cases are 80," an official informed.

Tags: thane police, mumbai police, coronavirus in maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

