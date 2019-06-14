Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath promises security in courts after Agra shooting

UP Bar Council chief cremated at her native village.

Etah/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh bar council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead by a lawyer on the Agra court premises, was cremated at her native village of Chaandpur in Etah district on Thursday, even as her killing acquired a political hue with opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) raising the issue of “poor” law and order and “jungle raj” in the state.

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brijesh Pathak attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public. Following Yadav’s killing inside the Agra court complex, the state government said it was committed to providing adequate security on the High Court and district court premises.

In a statement issued in Lucknow late Wednesday night, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Along with the bar council, the Bar Association and the judiciary, the state government is committed to providing adequate security on the premises of the High Court and the district court.” He said clear-cut instructions in this regard were given to the state chief secretary and Director General of police (DGP). “The government will take effective steps, keeping in mind all the parameters of security,” the chief minister said.

He expressed grief over the demise of the newly-elected Uttar Pradesh bar council president and conveyed his condolence.

