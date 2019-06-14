Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:25 AM IST

India, All India

Vayu spares Gujarat coast after change in its course

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 2:14 am IST

State authorities have already evacuated three lakh people from low-lying areas near the coast to safer places.

People try to pull back a fishing boat that was carried away by waves on the Arabian Sea coast as others run to take shelter in Veraval, Gujarat, on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 People try to pull back a fishing boat that was carried away by waves on the Arabian Sea coast as others run to take shelter in Veraval, Gujarat, on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Ahmedabad: Sparing Gujarat after changing course, cyclone Vayu on Thursday began moving away from the state coast towards Oman, even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued, officials said.

Though the “eye of the storm” is away from land, the cyclone’s outer periphery would leave its impact on the coast. A dozen talukas in the coastal belt received more than one inch of rain since Thursday morning due to the cyclone, said an official release by the Gujarat government.

The railways has cancelled 86 trains and short-terminated 37 others due to cyclone Vayu, officials said. The cancellations were made as a precaution. Chief minister Vijay Rupani said, “The IMD said the cyclone no lon-ger poses any danger as it (has) moved towards Oman without making a landfall in the coastal belt.”

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee talks to patients outside SSKM Hospital as junior doctors protest in Kolkata on Thursday. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Mamata Banerjee: Political parties provoking docs’ strike

A file photo of Assam residents filing documents as part of the process for updation of the National Register of Citizens.

Citizenship being ‘sold’ for Rs 10,000 in Assam

Fishing boats are seen moored as a part of precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Vayu that spared the Gujarat coastline at Veraval Port on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Cyclone Vayu: Defence assets put on standby

Many women organisations are up in arms, protesting cases of violence against the fair sex in Assam.

Assam records 12,000 cases of domestic violence in 2018

