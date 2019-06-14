Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

India, All India

UP dust storm claims lives of 13

ANI
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 12:55 pm IST

Rain/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over western UP on Saturday and few places over western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Siddhartha Nagar bore the maximum onslaught with four deaths reported from the district. (Photo: Representational I ANI)
 Siddhartha Nagar bore the maximum onslaught with four deaths reported from the district. (Photo: Representational I ANI)

 Lucknow:  At least 13 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh in a thunderstorm on Wednesday, the office of the state relief commissioner said.

Siddhartha Nagar bore the maximum onslaught with four deaths reported from the district, followed by Deoria where three people died and Ballia where two died, state Relief Commissioner G S Priyadarshi told PTI on Friday.

One person was injured, while 22 animals have also died. As many as 93 houses have been damaged across the state, the official said.

The official added that one death each was reported from Ayodhya (snake bite), Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar and Sonbhadra.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department said rain or thunderstorm was very likely at few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Rain/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

On June 7, severe dust storm and lightning in the state claimed 26 lives and left over 50 injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees were uprooted.

Tags: dust storm, up, death toll
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

As per the latest weather report by the Meteorological Centre here, the cyclone is

Cyclone Vayu no more a threat, evacuees can return: Gujarat CM Rupani

After the arrest, he was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a transit remand for interrogation and investigation into the case.(Photo: PTI)

Delhi man arrested for Facebook post on Tripura CM

The four, who are in jail since their arrest in 2013, had approached the high court in 2016 after a special court rejected their bail pleas in June that year. (Photo: PTI)

2006 Malegaon blasts case: Bombay High Court grants bail to four accused

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

'Have forgiven them for abusing me,' says Mamata to protesting doctors

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

2

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

3

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

4

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

5

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham