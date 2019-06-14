Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 AM IST

India, All India

India plans own space station: Isro chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 1:55 am IST

The weight of the space station is likely to be 20 tonnes.

K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO
 K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO

New Delhi: India aims to launch its own space station in the near future, as this will help the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to send more humans to space.

This was announced by Isro chairman K. Sivan here on Thursday. He went on to add that India will not join the International Space Station (ISS).

After Chandrayaan’s Mission 2, also known as Moon Mission 2, Isro will launch another mission to the Sun by launching Aditya-L1 in the first half of 2020, he told reporters. Another interplanetary mission to Venus will be launched in the next two to three years, said Mr Sivan, who is also secretary, department of space.

Elucidating on the space station project, Mr Sivan said the mission will also be an extension of the Gaganyaan project. “We are planning to have a separate space station. We will not be a part of the ISS. Our space station is going to be very small. We will be launching a small module and that will be used for carrying out microgravity experiments,” he told the media.

“We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme. So, subsequently, as a long-term plan, we are planning to have the space station in India. We are going to join the international community in manned missions to the moon, asteroids. We have a clear plan
for the space programme,” the senior scientist said.

The weight of the space station is likely to be 20 tonnes.

By planning a space station, Isro is “not thinking of space tourism”, he said. The Isro chairman said the proposal will be sent to the government for approval after the first Gaganyaan mission by 2022, and it is looking at a timeframe of five to seven years for the programme’s execution. He did not elaborate on the cost of the proposed Indian space station.

A space station is a spacecraft capable of supporting crew members, designed to remain in space for an extended period of time and for other spacecraft to dock. Currently, there is only one fully functional space station in the Earth’s lower orbit, the International Space Station (ISS), and astronauts conduct different experiments in it.

The first component of the ISS was launched into orbit in 1998, and the first long-term residents of the ISS arrived in November 2000.

Tags: isro, k. sivan

Latest From India

A file photo of Assam residents filing documents as part of the process for updation of the National Register of Citizens.

Citizenship being ‘sold’ for Rs 10,000 in Assam

Fishing boats are seen moored as a part of precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Vayu that spared the Gujarat coastline at Veraval Port on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Cyclone Vayu: Defence assets put on standby

People try to pull back a fishing boat that was carried away by waves on the Arabian Sea coast as others run to take shelter in Veraval, Gujarat, on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Vayu spares Gujarat coast after change in its course

Many women organisations are up in arms, protesting cases of violence against the fair sex in Assam.

Assam records 12,000 cases of domestic violence in 2018

MOST POPULAR

1

Kedar Jadhav pleads Nottingham rain to go to Maharashtra; see video

2

David Warner gifts Man of the Match award to young fan; see video

3

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

4

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

5

First look at absolutely mind-bending Samsung Galaxy S11

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham