IIT Roorkee: Results for JEE Advanced result announced

Mumbai: IIT Roorkee announced JEE Advanced Results on Friday. The exam was conducted on 27th May 2019. As per the results, Kartikey Gupta is the All India Topper in JEE Advanced exam.

The website, however, cannot be accessed by all due to the traffic directed towards it.

JEE Advanced exam constitutes of two papers, which was conducted in two shifts. It is taken digitally by the students via computer mode.

The aggregate marks of both papers are taken into consideration while preparing the results.

Seat allocation and counselling is done on the basis of All India Rank and category of a candidate.

The result was prepared only for the students who attempted both the papers.

The aggregate of the three subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics was calculated by taking a total of two papers in every subject. The rank list is prepared on the basis of these aggregate marks.

In case of the same score of marks by two or more candidates, candidates with higher positive marks will be given higher rank.

In case the above-mentioned rule does not apply, a candidate with higher marks in Mathematics will be awarded the higher rank.

In case both the above-mentioned criteria fall short, then there will be a tie and the candidates will be given the same rank.

Results for JEE Advanced, 2019 can be checked on the official website jeeadv.ac.in by clicking on the result link and entering the required information.

The following institutes have used JEE Advanced results for giving admissions to students in the past.