Saturday, May 14, 2022 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

  India   All India  14 May 2022  SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey
India, All India

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : May 14, 2022, 9:17 am IST
Updated : May 14, 2022, 9:17 am IST

The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey of the Gyanvapi premises

Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday did not pass any order on a plea challenging a Varanasi court’s order appointing an advocate commissioner to undertake a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi Masjid- Shringar Gauri Temple complex, saying that it will first look into the papers. The top court, however, agreed to consider listing the plea of a Muslim party against the survey of the Gyanvapi premises.  

Senior advocate, Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, informed the top court that a plea has been filed against the survey being conducted at the Varanasi site.

 

“We have filed in relation to a survey which has been directed to be conducted in relation to the Varanasi property. This (Gyanvapi) has been a mosque since time immemorial and this is clearly interdicted by the Places of Worship Act,” Mr Ahmadi said.

He said the direction to conduct a survey has been passed and an order of status quo be passed at the moment. Mr Ahmadi said, “We need an urgent hearing as a survey has been ordered.”

The Chief Justice N.V. Ramana heading a bench also comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Hima Kohli asked for the petition documents to be filed, saying “we will see after we see the papers.”

 

“I do not know anything. How can I pass such an order? I will read. Let me see,” the CJI said.

The petitioner - committee of management of the Anjuman e-Intezamia Masjid Varanasi – had challenged the rejection of their plea seeking the replacement of the advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar, who is appointed to undertake the survey along with videography of the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri Temple complex by a Varanasi court. The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar had on May 12 also directed the completion of the survey by May 17.

The petition argued that the September 9, 2021 Allahabad High Court order staying the survey of the site by the Archaeological Survey of India was in respect of an earlier suit filed in 1991 and the stay continues to operate.

 

The petition before the top court said that the proceedings in the 1991 suit are already stayed by the High Court and both the suits are barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provision) Act, 1991.

Tags: supreme court (sc), gyanvapi masjid- shringar gauri temple complex
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (ANI)

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar quits party

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

: Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference during the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Congress slams wheat export ban, says move 'anti-farmer'

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham