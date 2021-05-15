Friday, May 14, 2021 | Last Update : 11:20 PM IST

  India   All India  14 May 2021  Mortal remains of Indian woman killed in Israel rocket attack sent to India
India, All India

Mortal remains of Indian woman killed in Israel rocket attack sent to India

PTI
Published : May 14, 2021, 10:45 pm IST
Updated : May 14, 2021, 10:45 pm IST

The jet carrying her body left from Ben-Gurion airport at around 7 PM on Friday and is likely to arrive in Delhi Saturday morning

Soumya, who hailed from Kerala's Idukki district, worked as a caregiver attending to an old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. (Photo: Twitter)
 Soumya, who hailed from Kerala's Idukki district, worked as a caregiver attending to an old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon. (Photo: Twitter)

Tel Aviv: The mortal remains of a 30-year-old Indian woman, Soumya Santosh, killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants from Gaza, was sent to India on Friday evening.

The jet carrying her body left from Ben-Gurion airport at around 7 PM on Friday and is likely to arrive in Delhi Saturday morning.

 

An aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Soumya Santosh has taken off for Delhi, the Indian embassy in Israel said in a tweet.

Minister of External Affairs V.Muraleedharan would be personally present to receive the remains. It will be sent to her hometown in Kerala from Delhi on Saturday itself.

"The mortal remains of Ms Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in rocket attacks from Gaza, are being repatriated today from Israel to Kerala through Delhi. They will reach her native place tomorrow," Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

"I will personally be receiving the remains in Delhi. May her soul rest in peace," he further said.

Soumya, who hailed from Kerala's Idukki district, worked as a caregiver attending to an old woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

 

She was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening on Monday when a rocket fired from Gaza directly hit the house where she was working.

The Indian caregiver was living and working in Israel for the last seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her husband in Kerala.

Her 80-year-old elderly charge survived the direct hit on the house and was hospitalised.

The rocket shelter was at least a minute's run away from the woman's home and the pair could not manage to reach it in time.

The home lacked a fortified room of its own.

Some media reports said that a technical glitch with an Iron Dome battery (an all-weather air defence system that intercepts and destroys short range rockets) during the massive rocket barrage towards the Israeli coastal city prevented some rockets from being intercepted and may have been responsible for the casualties and deaths.

 

Ashkelon's Mayor Tomer Glam said that some 25 per cent of the residents do not have access to a protected area when rockets are fired at the city.

It is impossible when normal life becomes a state of emergency within minutes, Glam told Army Radio.

There are houses from the 1960s where there is no basic protection. It is time for treasury officials and decision-makers to understand what is happening here in the city, he stressed.

Israel's Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, condoled the death of the Indian woman on Twitter Wednesday.

On behalf of the state of Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives. Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack, he said in a tweet.

 

Nine Israelis and 119 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed so far since violence erupted on Monday that has spread across Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

Tags: tel aviv, israel air strike, gaza air strikes
Location: Israel, Tel Aviv

Latest From India

Fishing boats anchored at Vizhinjam Coast following a cyclone alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing out to sea from Thursday due to the cyclone alert over the Arabian Sea. (PTI)

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting. — PTI

CJI considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

It is significant that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at his first press conference after taking office, made it clear his government would seek NRC re-verification. — By arrangement

NRC coordinator moves apex court for comprehensive reverification

This is the second time the gap between the two doses of COVISHIELD is increased after it was earlier permitted for 4-8 weeks of spacing. (Photo: AFP)

Gap for Covishield extended to 16 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham