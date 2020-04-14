Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Lot of talk, where is the roadmap: Congress asks PM Modi

PTI
Published : Apr 14, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2020, 12:29 pm IST

Poor left to fend for themselves: Chidambaram after PM speech on lockdown extension

P Chidambaram (PTI photo)
 P Chidambaram (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime minister's address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked where is the country's roadmap to fight coronavirus.

He said leadership does not mean making people realise their responsibilities but to fulfil the government's duty of accountability towards the people of the country.

"A lot of talk has taken place. But, where is the roadmap to fight corona," he asked.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country," he said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM's address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

"Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue," he asked.

He said the PM be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will strictly observe lockdown.

"After this: should we pray? We want concrete palliatives for these deprived classes and even for middle india  and MSMEs," he said.

"Pm address wo single specific and without guidelines is like Hamlet without Prince of Denmark. Like PM without details! We want increased GDP allocation; specific targeted monetary injections; Keynesian spending; loosen FMRB etc. not a single word!," he tweeted.

Chidambaram also said that he welcomed the lockdown and understands the reason for its extension.

He, however, said the CMs' demand for money elicited no response.

"Not a rupee has been added to the miserly package of March 25, 2020. From Raghuram Rajan to Jean Dreze, from Prabhat Patnaik to Abhijit Banerji, their advice has fallen on deaf years," the former finance minister said.

While supporting the PM's announcement of extending the lockdown, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the PM should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet.

"I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @narendraModi of Lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made," Tharoor tweeted.

"But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, JanDhan accounts, GST dues to states and aid to sweeten the pill," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus in india, chidambaram, congress reaction to lockdown extension, lockdown 2, lockdown extension
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone at Kurla, Mumbai. PTI photo

WHO hails India's efforts to contain coronavirus

Municipal workers wait with their ration packets at safe distances during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff workers amid Covid19 crisis

PTI Photo

With over 100 cases, Guntur district in AP emerges as virus hotspot

Farmers travel in a crowded boat as they carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address migrant workers' problems

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham