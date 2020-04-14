Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020 | Last Update : 08:30 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka directs companies not to layoff workers amid Covid19 crisis

PTI
Published : Apr 14, 2020, 4:19 pm IST
Updated : Apr 14, 2020, 4:19 pm IST

Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period, the labour minister tweeted

Municipal workers wait with their ration packets at safe distances during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo
  Municipal workers wait with their ration packets at safe distances during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo

Bengaluru: The Karnataka labour department has directed private sector employers in the state not to lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lock down.

"The labour department has issued a circular directing the private sector employers to abstain from layoffs or unpaid leaves during this countrywide lockdown. Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period," Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tweeted last night.

The Minister also posted the order copy, signed by the Secretary, Labour Department, P Manivannan.

During COVID-19 emergency situation , employers of all public/private organisations should not layoff their employees, especially casual or contract workers and their wages should not be cut, the order said.

If any employee has taken leave during this period, they should be considered to be on duty without any effective cut in their salaries.

"On not being able to function at work place due to COVID-19, such working unit employees should be considered as on duty," it said.

The order said any violation would be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A helpline will be set up within 48 hours in this regard, it said.

Tags: covid-19 india, job layoff
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman resident for COVID-19 test in a containment zone at Kurla, Mumbai. PTI photo

WHO hails India's efforts to contain coronavirus

PTI Photo

With over 100 cases, Guntur district in AP emerges as virus hotspot

Farmers travel in a crowded boat as they carry their vegetables to a wholesale market during the complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address migrant workers' problems

An MCGM member prepares beds at a quarantine center inside a BMC school for COVID-19 patients during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

School fee hike adds to woes of parents

MOST POPULAR

1

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

2

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

3

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

4

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

5

Aussie cricketers 'sucked up' to Kohli and Co. to protect IPL deals: Michael Clarke

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham