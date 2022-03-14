The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily re-located to Poland

Monday, Mar 14, 2022 | Last Update : 05:05 AM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 14, 2022, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2022, 3:38 am IST

Indian diplomats had earlier left the embattled Ukranian Capital Kyiv and were operating from the western Ukraine including the city of Lviv

The old Indian Embassy in Ukraine. (Twitter)
 The old Indian Embassy in Ukraine. (Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has temporarily re-located to neighbouring Poland following attacks in western Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday.

Indian diplomats had earlier left the embattled Ukranian Capital Kyiv and were operating from the western Ukraine including the city of Lviv.

 

The MEA on Sunday said, “In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments.”

