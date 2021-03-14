Sunday, Mar 14, 2021 | Last Update : 08:24 AM IST

  India   All India  14 Mar 2021  Sig Sauer rifles beef up infantry
India, All India

Sig Sauer rifles beef up infantry

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Mar 14, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2021, 2:33 am IST

Sig Sauer has an effective killing range of 600 meters against around 400 meters for INSAS

(Photo: Sig Sauer rifles with Indian Army)
 (Photo: Sig Sauer rifles with Indian Army)

New Delhi: Indian Army's Infantry battalions across the country have started getting the deadly US made advance assault rifles Sig Sauer in a big boost to their capability. According to sources, the Infantry soldiers who were deployed at the LAC and LoC first started getting Sig Sauer rifles.

Now soldiers in other Infantry commands are also getting the rifles. "Atleast two companies in each Infantry battalion are getting Sig Sauer rifles," said sources. Many units are conducting firing practices with the gun.

 

Till now INSAS (Indian small arms system) rifles manufactured locally by the Ordnance Factories Board was the main weapon of the Indian Army. However, there were many glitches in INSAS rifles. It used to get jammed. The 5.56 mm bullet in many cases didn't kill the terrorist in one shot which was another major drawback.

Sig Sauer bullet is 7.26 mm which is bigger than INSAS. "Sig Sauer is shoot to kill weapon. One bullet for one enemy," said an official. Sig Sauer has an effective killing range of 600 meters against around 400 meters for INSAS. Another advantage is that Sig Sauer can be used by both left and right-handed soldier. It has sights to aim fire. "SiG Sauer fire is very precise and the metal is also very good," said the official.

 

Earlier, India had signed a contract with a US firm Sig Sauer for 72,400 assault rifles at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The assault rifle was bought through the fast-track procurement (FTP) route.

In September 2020, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved purchase of second batch of 72,000 SiG Sauer assault rifles from US for frontline for Rs 780 crore. These rifles are used by US forces as well as several other European countries.

Tags: indian army, infantry, rifles, sig sauer, defence acquisition council

Latest From India

The DGCA circular comes days after Delhi high court took suo moto cognisance and registered a writ petition in this regard after Justice C. Hari Shankar found passengers not wearing masks during a flight. (Representational Photo: AFP)

No mask: Flyers to be put on 'no fly' list for 3 months

US President Joe Biden (L), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd L), meets virtually with members of the 'Quad' alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. - On screen (R) are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. ( OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

Modi, Biden, others push for Quad's new vaccine initiative

The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it. — PTI

No person serving government can be appointed Election Commissioner

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter. (Representational image)

Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest granted to another activist

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham