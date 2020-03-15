Sunday, Mar 15, 2020 | Last Update : 01:17 AM IST

India, All India

IISc Bengaluru shuts down for 15 days, students asked to go home

THE ASIAN AGE. | NISCHITH N
Published : Mar 14, 2020, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Mar 14, 2020, 8:30 pm IST

Campus-residing staff told to stay indoors and avoid social activity

Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru. (DC Photo)
 Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru. (DC Photo)

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has decided to suspend all academic activities for 15 days with immediate effect as part of the coronavirus containment measures being taken in Bengaluru.

The institute has told its students to vacate the campus before March 16 and go home. 
A circular issued by the IISc authorities said all academic, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities have been suspended for 15 days beginning March 14. These include classes, exams, seminars, conferences, visits, laboratory work and project work for interns, etc.

On-campus residents including faculty have been advised to stay indoors, avoiding social gatherings.

Administration staffers will continue to discharge their official functions over the internet or VPN. If there was a need to be physically present at the institute, they would be called upon. They have been told to be available on phone/email at any point in time.

All amenities, excluding the pharmacy and the milk parlour, will remain closed including the campus library, eateries, the Gymkhana, Faculty Club and Tata Memorial Club.

Tags: iisc bengaluru, coronavirus, shutdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

