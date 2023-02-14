Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC offices in India

The searches come weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question'

New Delhi: Income Tax officials are conducting a survey on the Indian offices of the British public broadcaster BBC, sources said on Tuesday.

The searches come weeks after the BBC released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'India: The Modi Question," which caused a controversy.

Meanwhile, earlier today Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the government is after the BBC instead of accepting an Opposition demand on a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Adani-Hindenburg matter.

"We are demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani matter and the government is behind BBC," said Ramesh.