Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 11:46 AM IST

  India   All India  14 Feb 2022  India to ban 54 more Chinese apps citing security threat
India, All India

India to ban 54 more Chinese apps citing security threat

ANI
Published : Feb 14, 2022, 10:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2022, 10:42 am IST

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Tencent Xriver among others

Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Government of India will ban 54 more Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security, informed sources on Monday.

"Government of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security," sources said.

 

The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

Earlier in June last year, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside".

 

This action came after 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh amid border tensions with China.

Later in September, the Government of India further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

However, China opposed India's decision to continue the ban on Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of the World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

Tags: chinese apps, chinese apps banned
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the first phase of Goa Assembly elections, at Kothambi in North Goa district, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI)

BJP will win over 22 Assembly seats in Goa; PM has conveyed best wishes: CM Sawant

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India adds 34,113 COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days

The PSLV-C52 rocket. (Photo: Twitter/@isro)

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C52 carrying earth observation, 2 small satellites

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham