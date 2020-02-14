Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

Kanhaiya Kumar leads rally against CAA, NRC

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:05 am IST

The organisers of the programme said that Kumar's convoy has been attacked around seven times in the last two weeks.

Patna: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar has raised the political temperature in Bihar by leading a massive “Jan Gan Man Yatra” to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC.

While addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Sasaram Thursday, the former student leader criticised the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "divisive" Citizenship Act. “Instead of generating employment and building schools and hospitals, the government is asking people to prove their nationality. After the Ayodhya verdict and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP started polarisation through CAA and NPR. Through this NPR, the government wants to implement the NRC across the country,” he said.

The state-wide “Jan Gan Man Yatra” which began last month is scheduled to conclude with a rally on the theme “Naagrikta bachao, Desh bachao” (save citizenship, save the country) in Patna on February 29.

The organisers of the programme said that Mr Kumar's convoy has been attacked around seven times in the last two weeks. Sources said that slogans raised by motorcyclists during the attack clearly indicate that they belong to a particular ideology.

“The BJP and the state government which is part of the NDA is rattled by the response our ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ has been receiving,” said activist Nivedita Jha.

