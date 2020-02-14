Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 02:10 AM IST

India, All India

Jaishankar, Ram Guha in Patel spat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:02 am IST

Historian rubbishes ‘claim’ that Nehru didn’t want Sardar in Cabinet.

S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
 S. Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday got into a mild spat with historian and author Ramachandra Guha over a claim in a book that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had not wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in his Cabinet after Independence.

It all began when Mr Jaishankar released a biography of late civil servant V.P. Menon, written by Narayani Basu. Menon, as secretary of the then states department, had served under Sardar Patel when he was deputy PM and home minister in 1947. Mr Jaishankar referred to a claim in the book that Nehru had not wanted Sardar Patel in his Cabinet initially. But this claim was rubbished by Mr Guha. Mr Jaishankar, then somewhat sarcastically, said it may be a “good habit” for professors too to read books.

Mr Jaishankar tweeted: “Released an absorbing biography of VP Menon by @narayani_basu. Sharp contrast between Patel’s Menon and Nehru’s Menon. Much awaited justice done to a truly historical figure. Learnt from the book that Nehru did not want Patel in the Cabinet in 1947 and omitted him from the initial Cabinet list. Clearly, a subject for much debate. Noted that the author stood her ground on this revelation.”

Referring to a quote reportedly uttered by Menon that “when Sardar (Patel) died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this, because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself”, Mr Jaishankar said: “Exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment.”

Responding to the claim about Nehru, Guha said: “This is a myth, that has been comprehensively demolished by Prof. Srinath Raghavan... Besides, promoting fake news about, and false rivalries between the builders of modern India is not the job of the foreign minister. He should leave this to the BJP’s IT Cell.” Mr Jaishankar hit back: “Some foreign ministers do read books. May be a good habit for some professors too. In that case, strongly recommend the one I released.”

Tags: s. jaishankar, ramachandra guha

Latest From India

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Cong’s Delhi show very disappointing: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar leads rally against CAA, NRC

Sonia Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Congress may decide party changes at Udaipur plenary

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP says over 1m joined party in just 24 hours

MOST POPULAR

1

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

2

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

3

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

4

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

5

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham