Friday, Feb 14, 2020 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, All India

Cong’s Delhi show very disappointing: Jyotiraditya Scindia

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 14, 2020, 2:07 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2020, 2:07 am IST

Congress spokesperson and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sarmishta, has earlier echoed similar sentiments.

Jyotiraditya Scindia
 Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal: Describing the decimation of the Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections as ‘very disappointing’, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday felt the urgency for “reinventing the Congress with a ‘new ideology, new thinking and new style of functioning’”.

Talking to reporters at Prithvipur in Tikamgarh district of the Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Scindia said, “The results of the Delhi elections for the party are very disappointing. The party needs to reinvent itself with new thinking, new ideology and a new way of functioning”.

“The country has changed. The Congress has to reinvent itself accordingly. In the new era, we have to go to the people with new thinking,” he said.

Mr Scindia, who lost the last Lok Sabha elections from his family bastion of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, has several times in the past broached the idea of overhauling the Congress completely to make the party relevant to a fast-changing India.

Incidentally, Congress spokesperson and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, Sarmishta, has earlier echoed similar sentiments. “We are again decimated in Delhi. Enough of introspection. Time for action now. Inordinate delay in decision making at the top, lack of strategy and unity at the state level, demotivated workers, no grassroots’ connect- all are factors,” she said in a tweet Tuesday, when results of the Delhi polls were announced.

Tags: delhi assembly elections, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)

President Kovind keeps his word, meets old friend

Deshmukh’s statement indicates that the chief minister has given his consent to hand over the probe to the NIA despite opposition from other constituents of the government.

Maharashtra govt makes U-turn on Elgar Parishad case

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

SC reserves order on Nirbhaya convict’s plea on mercy rejection

Hafiz Saeed (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed sentencing: India doubts ‘efficacy’ of move

MOST POPULAR

1

Love is in the ‘app’ this Valentine’s Day!

2

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

3

The Asian Age interviews Mr Srinivasa of GlobalGyan on building student's careers

4

Just in: MWC 2020 has been cancelled because of COVID-19

5

The Asian Age interviews Director and GM Mr Ripu Bajwa of Dell Technologies

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham