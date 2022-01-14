Friday, Jan 14, 2022 | Last Update : 03:59 PM IST

  India   All India  14 Jan 2022  Bikaner-Guwahati train accident: Death toll rises to 9; ex-gratia payment announced
India, All India

Bikaner-Guwahati train accident: Death toll rises to 9; ex-gratia payment announced

ANI
Published : Jan 14, 2022, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2022, 1:52 pm IST

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident has risen to nine and as many as 36 people have been injured in the accident

The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm. Around 10 coaches were affected in the accident. (ANI Photo)
 The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm. Around 10 coaches were affected in the accident. (ANI Photo)

Jalpaiguri: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday will visit the train accident site at Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal as the death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati train accident has risen to nine, Union Minister John Barla informed.

Vaishnaw said that the preliminary inquiry showed a glitch in the locomotive equipment as the reason behind the train accident at Domohani in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. He added, "Preliminary inquiry shows there was a glitch in locomotive equipment. The Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident."

 

The Railway Minister visited the train accident site at Domohani in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

The death toll in the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train accident has risen to nine and as many as 36 people have been injured in the accident.

"In case of serious injury, Rs 1 lakh will be given as compensation to the victim, while Rs 25,000 will be given to the victims with non-serious injury," the Minister added.

"The disbursement of ex gratia amount to the families of the victims has begun. Family of each deceased will get Rs 5 lakhs, those who sustained grievous injuries will get Rs 1 lakh, and those with nonserious injuries will get Rs 25,000," he added.

 

"Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap has risen to nine. The rescue operation has been completed. 36 injured were admitted to different hospitals. Passengers were sent to Guwahati by special train," John Barla said.

Indian Railways has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident.

The Prime Minister, earlier on Thursday, took stock of the situation. He also announced an enhanced amount of ex-gratia payment to the victims of the accident.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out the rescue operation as passengers were trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday. The accident took place near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm. Around 10 coaches were affected in the accident.

 

Tags: indian railways, train accident, death toll

