Monday, Dec 13, 2021 | Last Update : 04:10 PM IST

  India   All India  13 Dec 2021  PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham
India, All India

PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2021, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2021, 3:29 pm IST

The PM said the whole new complex is a symbol of the 'Sanatan culture' of India, our spiritual soul and India's antiquity and traditions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath corridor during his two-day visit to Varanasi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath corridor during his two-day visit to Varanasi. (PTI)

Varanasi: Whenever an Aurangzeb has arisen in India, a Shivaji has also emerged as the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday after he inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham here.

Addressing the gathering, Modi lauded the civilisational heritage of Varanasi, and said many sultanates rose and collapsed but Benaras remained.

 

"Invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb's atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation by the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an (Mughal Emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (Maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises," Modi said.

"If a Salar Masud marches ahead, warriors like Raja Suhaldev make him realise the power of our unity," he said.

Modi said the whole new complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building, but a symbol of the "Sanatan culture" of India, our spiritual soul and India's antiquity and traditions.

 

The temple area here, which was only 3000 square feet, has now spread to about five lakh square feet, Modi said.

Now 50,000-75,000 devotees can come to the temple premises, he said.

He said "new history" was being created and "we are fortunate to have witnessed it".

Modi also spoke in local dialect during his speech.

After arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, Modi paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and then took dip in Ganga from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

People chanted hymns as the prime minister's carcade rolled through the city. Modi also stopped at some places to accept felicitation.

 

Before the inauguration, Modi attended a prayer ceremony and later showered workers involved in building the project with flower petals in a gesture to acknowledge their work. He also sat with them for a group photograph.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP President J P Nadda and a large number of saints from across the country attended the ceremony.

Tags: prime minister narenda modi

Latest From India

Students check a notice board for their allocated seats as they arrive to appear for the CBSE 10th class Maths exam, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

CBSE drops Class-10 English exam's controversial passage, to award full marks

People participate in the funeral procession of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat from his residence to Brar Square in Delhi cantonment. (Photo: PTI)

Coonoor public's appeal to Centre, state govt — build memorial for Gen Rawat, others

Swaminarayan saints give final touches to a 'rangoli' to mark India's 1 billion vaccine dose milestone, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea seeking revival of vaccine PSUs for Covid vaccination

Kangana Ranaut (Twitter)

Kangana's social media post on farmers: Won't arrest her till Jan 25, Mumbai Police

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham