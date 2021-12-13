Monday, Dec 13, 2021 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

Pak intruder shot dead along IB in Jammu

Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said alert troops neutralized the intruder in R S Pura sector on Sunday night

BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near BSF fencing inside the IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt. (Representational Image | PTI)
 BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near BSF fencing inside the IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt. (Representational Image | PTI)

Jammu: A Pakistani woman intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the international border here, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) S. P S Sandhu said alert troops neutralized the intruder in R S Pura sector on Sunday night.

 

"The BSF troops noticed suspicious movement and warned the intruder many times not to cross the IB but the intruder kept running towards border fencing aggressively," Sandhu, who is the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of BSF, Jammu, said.

He said alert BSF troops fired and neutralized the intruder near BSF fencing inside the IB and thwarted the infiltration attempt. 

