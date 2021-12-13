Monday, Dec 13, 2021 | Last Update : 08:52 AM IST

  India   All India  13 Dec 2021  Depositor safety our focus: Modi
India, All India

Depositor safety our focus: Modi

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2021, 5:29 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2021, 6:42 am IST

Deposit insurance reforms undertaken by the government will instil confidence in account holders on the banking system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment upto Rs. 5 Lakh', in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a function on 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment upto Rs. 5 Lakh', in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said deposit insurance reforms undertaken by the government will instil confidence in account holders on the banking system.

Parliament in August passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, ensuring that account holders get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of the RBI imposing a moratorium on a bank.

 

This was done keeping the ‘Depositors First’ spirit in mind, Modi said while announcing that over one lakh depositors have got about Rs 1,300 crore of their money with stressed banks in the past few days with the enactment of the legislation.

He assured that about three lakh more such account holders will soon
get their deposits with the banks that are under the RBI moratorium.

The first tranche of interim payments has been released by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation recently against claims received from depositors of 16 Urban Cooperative Banks which are under restrictions by the RBI. The second tranche would be released on December 31, 2021.

 

Stressing that the reform has ensured that depositors’ money remains safe even when there is a bank failure in the future, Modi said this will help in boosting confidence of depositors in the banking system.

While addressing a function on the theme ‘Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 Lakh’ here, Modi said the system of insurance for bank depositors came into being in the 1960s in India.

Earlier, out of the amount deposited in the bank, only the amount up to Rs 50,000 was guaranteed, and it was later raised to Rs 1 lakh.

“Understanding the concern of the poor, understanding the concern of the middle class, we increased this amount to Rs 5 lakh... Earlier where there was no time limit for refund, now our government has made it mandatory within 90 days. That is, even in the event of a bank sinking, the depositors will get their money back within 90 days,” he said.

 

Tags: prime minister narenda modi, depositors first
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' against the Central government, in Jaipur, Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. (PTI)

India is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis, says Rahul Gandhi

Globally, the new variant has spread to almost 60 nations. (Representational Image/PTI)

With 5 new cases, India’s Omicron tally reaches 38

Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nitish govt writes to NITI Aayog, seeks spl status for Bihar

nurse prepares a ward that is set up to treat patients infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant, at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

India reports two more Omicron cases, total tally rises to 35

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham