Monday, Dec 14, 2020 | Last Update : 12:17 AM IST

  India   All India  13 Dec 2020  Heads of protesting farmer unions to go on hunger strike from Monday
India, All India

Heads of protesting farmer unions to go on hunger strike from Monday

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2020, 9:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2020, 9:29 pm IST

Kejriwal asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun 'arrogance' and scrap the three farm laws as demanded by the agitating farmers

Farmer leaders had said that thousands of farmers will start their ''Delhi Chalo'' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: AP)
  Farmer leaders had said that thousands of farmers will start their ''Delhi Chalo'' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday. (Representational Image: AP)

New Delhi: The heads of all farmer unions protesting against the Centre's new agri laws will observe a one-day hunger strike Monday, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said here, as the agitating peasantry and the administration prepared for an escalation in the protest from December 14.

The hunger strike between 8 am and 5 pm is part of the farmers' plan to intensify their agitation from Monday.    

 

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places.

"Also, dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country and the farmers will submit a memorandum of demands addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest will go on as usual," he told reporters.

Caduni said some small groups of farmers have ended their protest saying they are satisfied with the amendments proposed by the government in agri laws.

"We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers' protest," Chaduni claimed.

 

He asked all farmers' unions to follow "what is being said by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha only".

Farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka claimed "government agencies have been stopping farmers from reaching Delhi, but the protest will continue till our demands are met".

"Our stand is clear, we want the three farm laws repealed. We will fight till our last breath. There is no question of withdrawing or leaving midway," he said.

"All farmer unions participating in this movement are together" and the decisions taken by the committee of farmers' representatives at the Singhu border apply to everyone.

Another farmer leader, Rakesh Tikait, said if the government offers another proposal for talks, the 'Kisan Samyukt Morcha' will decide on it. He appealed to all to maintain peace during the protest.

 

Sandeep Gidde, a farmer leader from Maharashtra, announced at the press conference that the proposed indefinite hunger strike by farmers from December 19 has been cancelled and it will be a day-long strike on Monday instead.

Meanwhile, at a virtual press briefing, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap the three farm laws as demanded by the agitating farmers, and also bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Kejriwal said he will hold one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stepped up vigil on the national capital's border with Haryana on Sunday as farmers gathered at the Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon, in a bid to block it as part of their protest.

The city police had on Saturday increased security arrangements by deploying additional personnel and placing more concrete barriers.

Measures have also been taken to ensure commuters do not face inconvenience, a senior police officer said.

Farmer leaders had said that thousands of farmers will start their ''Delhi Chalo'' march with their tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur highway at 11 am on Sunday.

 

Tags: farmers hunger strike, farmers protest, agri laws, indian farmers

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

KCR asks Modi for flood relief, state dues

BJP workers burn an effigy of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a protest against the attack on party National President JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, in Patna on Friday, December 11, 2020. (PTI)

Centre asks Bengal chief secy and DGP to visit Delhi, duo seek relief

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Rao is believed to have urged Shah to release Disaster Management Funds for flood affected Hyderabad during a 40-minute interaction with him. (AA Image)

KCR urges Shah to release flood funds

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham