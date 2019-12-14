Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:23 PM IST

Smriti Irani moves EC to register compalint against Rahul Gandhi's rape comment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 13, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 9:18 pm IST

Earlier today, Irani launched a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi for his comments over rape incidents in the country.

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice." (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani registered a complaint with the Election Commission on Friday against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment.

Irani said, ''We have registered our objection against the remark of Rahul Gandhi. Election Commission has assured us that they will follow the legal procedure and do justice," DNA reported

"We have said this before that crimes against women should not be politicised. Rahul Gandhi dared to make rapes a political tool. We have requested the Election Commission to take action," she added.

Earlier today, Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments over rape incidents in the country and asked the Lok Sabha MP to make it clear whether all males in the country were rapists in his eyes.

Both houses of Parliament today witnessed uproar as BJP MPs demanded an apology from the Congress leader over the remark.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays it is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said.

Tags: smriti irani, rahul gandhi, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

