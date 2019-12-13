Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

Shah visits BSF headquarters in Delhi; reviews ops along Pak, Bangla borders

PTI
Published : Dec 13, 2019, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 5:03 pm IST

The force guards over 2,290-km of the India-Pakistan border and 4,096-km Indo-Bangla front.

It was the Shah's first visit to the headquarters of the country's largest border guarding force after becoming home minister in the Modi government's second term. (Photo: File | ANI)
 It was the Shah's first visit to the headquarters of the country's largest border guarding force after becoming home minister in the Modi government's second term. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) and reviewed its operational preparedness along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, officials said.

Shah spent about four hours at the head office of the force that is located in the CGO complex on Lodhi road here.

It was the Shah's first visit to the headquarters of the country's largest border guarding force after becoming home minister in the Modi government's second term.

The minister recently could not attend the raising day of the force that was celebrated on December 1 here, owing to certain commitments.

Officials said after presenting a ceremonial guard of honour, the home minister was given a presentation on the BSF deployment and operations along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The force guards over 2,290-km of the India-Pakistan border (international border and the Line of Control) and 4,096-km Indo-Bangla front.

The minister was also briefed about the smart gadgets deployed, and recent operations conducted by the force to fortify its defences along the Pakistan border to check infiltration and smuggling activities, they said.

Shah directed the officials to ensure a tight vigil and 'enhance' the usage of smart technology tools to effectively secure the two frontiers, they said.

He was also informed about the BSF deployment in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Odisha and the overall deployment and movement of its units across the country, they said.

Senior BSF officials, led by BSF Director General (DG) V K Johri, interacted with the home minister during the about four hours-long meeting, they said.

The BSF, raised in 1965, has a strength of over 2.5-lakh personnel. The home minister had made a similar visit to the CRPF headquarters here last month.

These forces function under the Union home ministry and are categorised as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Tags: amit shah, bsf, capfs, anti-naxal operations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | ANI)

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

Amid reports about preparations to hang the four men convicted of the rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi's Tihar Jail has sent out a request for hangmen. (Photo: File | Representational)

Meerut hangman ready to carry out execution of Nirbhaya convicts

The sections 376 (rape), 376D (intercourse by any member of the management or staff of a hospital wtih any woman in that hospital) and 376DA (gang rape on woman under 16 years) will be amended to include the death penalty for offences listed under sections dealing with assault, sexual harassment and rape such as 354F, 354G, 376, 376A, 376AB, 376D, 376DA, 376DB or 376E of the IPC. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Andhra Assembly 'Disha' bill; death penalty for rapists within 21 days

'We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it,' Banerjee said. (Photo: PTI)

'Can't bulldoze states': Mamata announces mega rallies to protest Citizenship Act

MOST POPULAR

1

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

2

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

3

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

4

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

5

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham