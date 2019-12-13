Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:37 AM IST

India, All India

SC Ayodhya verdict final, all review pleas rejected

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 13, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 1:27 am IST

Decision on 18 petitions taken after a single hearing.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a single in-chamber hearing on Thursday, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court rejected all the 18 petitions seeking reconsideration of its November 9 judgment that granted the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya to Ram Lalla Virajman, the child deity, for the construction of a Lord Rama temple.

Some of the petitions before the court pointed to a number of “illegalities and inaccuracies” and had contended that the November 9 judgment was “contrary to law”, “self-contradictory” and “violative of the complete justice that was invoked”.

Some petitioners had contended that giving ownership of the disputed site at Ayodhya to the idol of Ram Lalla for the construction of a temple not only amounted to condoning the illegal acts of Hindu parties, but awarding them.

The top court rejected them all after finding no merit in any of them.

The court had, in its November 9 Ayodhya dispute order, also said that the government should give five acres of land at an alternative spot in Ayodhya to the Sunni Wakf Board for a mosque in lieu of the demolished Babri Masjid.

Of the 18 review petitions, nine had been filed by parties who were part of the earlier litigation and the other nine by “third parties”.

Thursday’s order by the five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, paves the way for implementation of the unanimous November 9 judgment. The bench’s decision to dispose of the review petitions at a single hearing leaves the

SC Ayodhya verdict final, all review pleas rejected  petitioners with only one last option, a curative petition that, experts say, is not likely to succeed.

The petitions filed by different parties, including Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)-backed petitioners, had argued that the Supreme Court’s verdict had sanctioned illegalities committed by the Hindu parties over the decades, including the 1992 demolition of the mosque.

 Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, on the other hand, wanted the court to erase references to illegalities by Hindu parties and insisted that the court could not have given Muslims an alternative site when they hadn’t asked for it in the first place.

Among the nine “third parties” were 40 rights activists who had jointly moved the top court seeking review of its verdict.

 All the pleas — both by the contesting parties and activists — sought the reconsideration of the November 9 judgment, and asked for an open court hearing. The activists had sought permission to file review petition. The SC did not grant permission to file review petitions saying they were not parties to the Ayodhya land dispute.

 The petitioner Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, backed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, had sought reconsideration of the November 9  verdict on 14 counts while contending that the direction that a temple be built at the disputed land virtually amounted to a mandamus (or a judicial writ) to destroy, because had the Babri Masjid not been illegally demolished on December 6, 1992, execution of the top court’s November 9 order would have required its destruction to make space for the temple.

 It said that “complete justice” could only be done by directing the reconstruction of Babri Masjid. He also sought an interim stay on operation of the verdict that had directed the Centre that a trust be formed within three months for construction of the temple at the site.

 Former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was part of the bench that had pronounced the November 9 verdict, was replaced by Justice Sanjiv Khanna at Thursday’s in-chamber proceedings. The other three judges on the bench were Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer.

In-chamber hearing means that the five judges heard the 18 petitions by circulation.

 The petitioners backed by All India Muslim Personnel Law Board had contended that the Ayodhya verdict giving the entire disputed site to idol of Ram Lalla for the constructions of Lord Rama’s temple was “failure rather than a fulfilment of complete justice” as the judgment was contrary to law and self-contradictory.

 The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had sought a partial reconsideration of the Ayodhya verdict to the extent of the direction to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to give five areas of land at prominent place in Ayodhya to Muslims for the construction of a mosque.

 It also sought deletion of findings declaring the disputed structure as a mosque.

The review plea filed by 40 activists, including historian Irfan Habib, economist and political commentator Prabhat Patnaik, activists Harsh Mander, Nandini Sundar, John Dayal and Aakar Patel had said they are “deeply aggrieved” by the verdict as it “errs in both fact and law”.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, supreme court

Latest From India

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Sparks fly in LS over CAB arson in Northeast

Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Anti-CAB stand: Two JD-U leaders in trouble

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Demand grows in Congress for Rahul’s return as its chief

As protesters attacked government and other properties, police opened fire in which at least two protestors were killed and three others grievously injuried in Lalung Gaon area of Guwahati. (Photo: AP)

Assam turns into war zone, 2 killed as police opens fire

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham