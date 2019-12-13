Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

'Can't bulldoze states': Mamata announces mega rallies to protest Citizenship Act

PTI
The WB CM said that she has also cancelled her visit to Delhi to attend a meeting on Mahatma Gandhi's anniversary.

Digha: Lashing out at the BJP-led central government over the amended Citizenship Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would not allow its implementation in the state 'under any circumstances'.

Addressing a press meet here, Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, said the saffron party can't bulldoze the states to implement the law.

"We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can't just bulldoze the states to implement it," Banerjee said.

Announcing a series of protest programmes across the state from December 16-18, the CM also said that she has cancelled her visit to Delhi to attend a meeting on the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The Citizenship Act will divide India. As long as we are in power, not a single person in the state will have to leave the country," the chief minister added.

