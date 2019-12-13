Friday, Dec 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 PM IST

Amit Shah’s Northeast visit cancelled amidst Citizenship Act protests

Published : Dec 13, 2019, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Dec 13, 2019, 6:43 pm IST

Shah was to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong and a festival in Tawang.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled his visit to two Northeastern states -- Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh -- scheduled on Sunday and Monday, officials said on Friday.

The cancellation comes amidst widespread protests in Assam and Meghalaya against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The home minister's visit to the Northeast has been cancelled, a ministry official said, without citing any reason.

Shah was supposed to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang the next day.

At least two people were killed in police firing in Assam following widespread protests against the contentious act which was approved by the Parliament on Wednesday and given the presidential assent Thursday night.

Curfew has been imposed at several places in Assam, while Army has carried out flag marches in many districts to control protests and violence.

Protesters torched several vehicles and shops in Shillong in last two days.

Assam is considered to be the gateway for all Northeastern states.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship. 

The act says the refugees of the six communities will be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

