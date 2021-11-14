Sunday, Nov 14, 2021 | Last Update : 08:00 AM IST

  India   All India  13 Nov 2021  Colonel, wife, son, 4 jawans killed in terror ambush in Manipur
India, All India

Colonel, wife, son, 4 jawans killed in terror ambush in Manipur

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 13, 2021, 10:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 14, 2021, 6:47 am IST

Additional troops have been rushed to the area as the location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from the district headquarters

In this photo is seen Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife. Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, were killed in an ambush by militants at Sehkan village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (PTI)
 In this photo is seen Colonel Viplav Tripathi and his wife. Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife and son, were killed in an ambush by militants at Sehkan village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Guwahati: In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in recent time, the rebels of Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday killed an Indian Army colonel, his wife, six-year-old son and four soldiers in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The heavily armed rebels ambushed the convoy near Sehken village when the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathy, was returning from a visit to a forward camp near the Myanmar border. The commanding officer was on his way back after supervising a civic action programme in the Churachandpur district.

 

Security forces said that suspected rebels of PLA -- a Manipur-based terrorist group -- opened indiscriminate fire on the Assam Rifle convoy killing the commanding officer, his wife, their son, three quick reaction team soldiers and a driver on the spot.

Security sources said that additional troops have been rushed to the area as the location is an extremely remote village around 50 km from the district headquarters.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh condemned the attack and offered his condolences. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur, is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” Mr Singh said in a social media post.

 

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh said that a counter-operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The state forces and paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,”  he tweeted.

Manipur is home to several armed groups fighting for either greater autonomy or secession. For decades the Army has been deployed to dominate the area having its borders with Myanmar.

In 2015, 20 soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Manipur, after which the Indian Army had launched a surgical strike on their camp in Myanmar.

 

Tags: assam rifles, home minister rajnath singh, peoples’ liberation army, colonel viplav tripathy, chief minister n. biren singh
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Latest From India

The solicitor general was grilled by the court when he told the judges about the bio decomposer machine developed by Indian Council for Agricultural Research, popularly known as Pusa Institute. (PTI)

Supreme Court tells Centre: Take emergency steps to curb Delhi pollution

26 naxals were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. (AFP file photo)

Maharashtra police gun down 26 Maoists in Gadchiroli district

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the farm laws. (AP)

Punjab announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 held in Delhi for R-Day tractor rally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham