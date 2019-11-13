Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

Whatever happened in Maharashtra was ‘conspiracy to downgrade us’: Shiv Sena

Sena cited example of BJP's alliance Mufti-led PDP in J&K which later ended up with former state coming under Prez rule.

Shiv Sena has further criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing them enough time to prove majority. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: As President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed the BJP saying the situation could have been avoided had the latter party kept its promise.

"The mandate has been given to both the parties. The policy that the two put together has got this mandate. They (BJP) were not ready to accept this, that is why we had to take this step to maintain the pride of the land of Maharashtra," Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Why should anyone blame us for this? It is said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a party with elements, morals and rituals, so in the context of Maharashtra, they should have followed the same elements and rituals. The situation would have been avoided if the BJP had kept its promise," it added.

The party went on to state that whatever has happened was a "conspiracy to downgrade the Shiv Sena."

Shiv Sena has further criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing them enough time to prove majority.

"The MLAs were in their respective constituencies and many were outside the state. We were told to bring their signatures, that too in just 24 hours. This is called misuse of the system," the party said.

Shiv Sena also cited example of the BJP's alliance Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP in Jammu and Kashmir which later ended up with the former state coming under President's rule.

