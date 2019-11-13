Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

SC upholds disqualification of 17 K'taka rebel MLAs, allows them to contest bypolls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 11:19 am IST

The MLAs can now contest by-polls and are likely to contest as BJP candidates, which has to win at least six of the 15 seats.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of the 17 Karnataka MLAs on the orders of the then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar but allowed their plea to contest the by-election to the seats that fell vacant.

A three-judge bench of the top court, comprising justices NV Ramana, Sanjeev Khanna and Krishna Murari heard the pleas of the lawmakers.

"We are upholding the order of the Speaker," said Justice Ramana while reading out the judgment.

The top court said that resignation does not take away the power of disqualification by the speaker.

"Since we are deciding disqualification, resignation is not needed to be gone into. As such there is no doubt that disqualification has nothing to do with resignation," the court said.

The rebel legislators were disqualified by the then speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July under the anti-defection law after they tendered their resignation and were barred from contesting polls for the duration of the current Assembly, which is slated to end in 2023.

The move had led to fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, paving way for the BJP to stake claim to form a new government in the state.

The legislators then moved the top court against the Speaker's decision to disqualify and bar them from contesting elections.

After their disqualification, the strength of the 224-member Assembly had come down to 207. This had brought down the majority mark to 104. Currently, the BJP, which helms the government in the state, has 106 MLAs in the Assembly. The opposition JD(S)-Congress has 101.

The MLAs can now contest the by-polls and are likely to contest as candidates of the BJP, which has to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain its slim majority as the majority mark will climb to 222.

By-polls to 15 out of 17 Assembly seats which fell vacant following the disqualification of MLAs are scheduled on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18.

Tags: supreme court, karnataka crisis, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The lawyer said another petition challenging the imposition of President's rule in the state was being readied but were non-committal when the fresh petition will be filed. (Photo: File)

Shiv Sena not to mention plea challenging Maha Guv's refusal to give it more time

Shiv Sena has further criticised Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not providing them enough time to prove majority. (Photo: File)

Whatever happened in Maharashtra was ‘conspiracy to downgrade us’: Shiv Sena

Kalyan wanted to know if the Andhra CM was jailed because of his marriages. He was referring to Reddy’s imprisonment in connection with the alleged illegal assets case. (Photo: File)

'Were you jailed because of my marriages': Pawan Kalyan attacks Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Singapore Amaravati Investments Holdings (SAIH) had formed a joint venture called Amaravati Development Partners to develop a startup area of 6.84 sq km in Amaravati capital region when the earlier Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was in power. (Photo: File)

Andhra govt cancels Amaravati city deal with Singapore companies

MOST POPULAR

1

7 internet scams even the brightest people fall for

2

Sex crimes and everything you need to know to safeguard yourself online

3

These technologies will change the way we live in the next decade

4

Apple horror show rears its ugly head again

5

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm review: The flagship-killer of smartwatches

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham