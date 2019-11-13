Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 06:06 AM IST

States must ensure data security for its citizens: S Jaishankar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 4:12 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 4:12 am IST

Give space to varied forms of cultural expressions and multiple societal narratives.

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it was “committed to work with like-minded countries to ensure that the entire digital space serves to advance our societies and economies, without endangering our safety and security”, adding that it was about “getting the balance right between the Laissez Faire approach and authoritarian approach”.

Speaking on Tuesday “at the Paris Peace Forum on issues pertaining to the governance of the cyberspace”, external affairs minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said, “There are actors, both state and non-state, whose actions present a clear threat to our national, regional and global security. One example is unimpeded growth of terrorism-related activities, including extremist propaganda; terror financing; illicit trafficking and radicalisation in the cyberspace.”

Elaborating on measures that must be taken, the EAM added, “states must protect the data privacy and ensure data security for its citizens; maintaining their openness at the same time; Coordinated action by nations (bilaterally or multilaterally) to prevent the forces of terrorism and extremism from building a presence in the digital domain. For the specific security threats, including cyberattacks on critical infrastructures, countries should consider entering into arrangements for speedy action and mitigation. Give space to varied forms of cultural expressions and multiple societal narratives.”

“India’s support to the Christchurch call to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online manifest our commitment to work with like-minded countries to ensure that the entire digital space serves to advance our societies and economies, without endangering our safety and security. Getting the balance right between the Laissez-Faire approach and Authoritarian approach,” he added.

