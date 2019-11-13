Special livelihood package for cyclone-affected: Odisha CM

Five districts — Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak Balasore and Mayurbhanj were mostly affected due to cyclone ‘Bulbul.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a special package for livelihood support for the persons affected by the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’ after conducting an aerial survey of the affected districts.

The cyclonic storm wreaked havoc in several parts of Odisha before making landfall in neighbouring West Bengal and subsequently moving towards Bangladesh last week.

Five districts — Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak Balasore and Mayurbhanj were mostly affected due to cyclone ‘Bulbul.

The cyclone caused extensive damage to standing paddy crops in several parts of coastal Odisha. Besides, the livelihood of people depending on animal husbandry, fisheries and other sectors have also been affected.

Two people were killed and several others injured in the disaster.

As per the package, the government will provide an agriculture input subsidy to small and marginal farmers who sustained a crop loss of 33 per cent.

Affected farmers in rain-fed and non-irrigated areas will get a subsidy of `6,800 per hectare of land. Similarly, farmers in the assured irrigation area will avail a subsidy of `8,000 per hectare whereas `13,500 per hectare will be provided to peasants growing perennial crops like mango, cashew, coconut and betel vine.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) has been asked to ensure that the agriculture input subsidy to any affected farmer shall not be less than `2,000 for perennial crops and `1,000 for other crops.

At least 50,000 seed mini kits of pulses and oilseeds and 10,000 vegetable mini-kits will be provided to the affected farmers for the 2019-20 Rabi season.