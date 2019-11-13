Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:51 PM IST

Pak allows Jadhav to file appeal in civilian court, forced to amend Army Act

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage and terrorism' in 2017.

Pakistan Army has agreed to amend its Army Act to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In a major victory for India, Pakistan Army has agreed to amend its Army Act to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to file an appeal in a civilian court.  

Pakistan was forced to amend its Army Act to adhere to the International Court of Justice’s conditions under the ongoing case of former Indian Naval officer Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage and terrorism' in 2017.

