Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

India, All India

On his 10th visit to India, Prince Charles visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

ANI
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 5:46 pm IST

His visit comes a day after the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated.

Prince Charles paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and interacted with the Sikhs. Besides, he was seen flipping roties during his visit. (Photo: ANI)
 Prince Charles paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and interacted with the Sikhs. Besides, he was seen flipping roties during his visit. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles, who is on a three-day trip to India, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib here on Wednesday. Prince Charles was bestowed a 'Siropa', robe of honour, and was given a warm welcome by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

Moreover, he paid obeisance at the Gurudwara and interacted with the Sikhs. Besides, he was seen flipping roties during his visit.

His visit comes a day after the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world. This is Prince Charles' 10th official visit to India.

His engagements in the national capital include a bilateral meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind.

He will also present a Commonwealth 'Points of Light' award to an Indian winner for her exemplary contribution to the field of social development that involves upliftment of disabled children, family counselling and therapy sessions, a British High Commission statement said.

Tags: dsgmc, commonwealth, ram nath kovind, prince charles
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Navlakha might soon be taken into custody by the Pune police as interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court expired on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha moves anticipatory bail plea in Bombay HC

'The trust (Ram Janambhoomi Nyas) already exists. We can give a shape to it and new members can be added as per need,' he said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Trust for Ram temple exists, no need for govt to form one': Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas

'If they want to give us the land, they must give us according to our convenience and only in that acquired land of 67 acres. Then we will take it. Otherwise, we will reject the offer, as people are saying 'Go out of Chaudah Kos and construct Masjid there'. This is not fair,' Ansari, a main litigant in the case said. (Photo: File | AP)

Ayodhya verdict: Muslim leaders demand mosque within 67 acres of acquired land

Upholding the then Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them, the apex court had however struck down a portion of his order restricting them to contest polls till the completion of the present term of the House, which ends in 2023. (Photo: File)

Disqualified Karna MLAs welcome SC nod for contesting by-polls

MOST POPULAR

1

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

2

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

3

Ways technology can help you lose weight fast

4

Devendra Fadnavis updates Twitter bio, refers to self as 'Maharashtra's Sevak'

5

8 best smartphones under Rs 8,000

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham