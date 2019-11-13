Odd-even scheme may get extended, says Delhi CM as air quality worsens

Kejriwal said: 'Air quality got better by October 10, but after stubble-burning in Punjab and Haryana, pollution levels increased again.'

He added: 'Despite Supreme Court's direction, the two states continue to burn stubble and people of Delhi are at the receiving end.'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that odd-even scheme in Delhi that ends on Friday "may get extended if needed".

He said: "The air quality got better by October 10, but after stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, the pollution levels increased again. Despite Supreme Court's direction, the two states continue to burn stubble and people of Delhi are at the receiving end."

The air quality of Delhi reached “severe'' category on Wednesday morning. The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research said air quality is expected to enter "severe plus" or "emergency" category later on Wednesday.