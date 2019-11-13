Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 06:06 AM IST

India, All India

India to project Nanaks’ videos in countries with large Sikh diaspora

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 4:37 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 4:37 am IST

UNESCO is partnering in translations of Nanak’s teachings in many International languages for wider outreach, the MEA said.

Devotees light candles as they pay obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev ji in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita (inset) pays obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. (Photo: PTI)
 Devotees light candles as they pay obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev ji in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita (inset) pays obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Giving details of the “grand and befitting” celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism and first Guru of the Sikhs Guru Nanak, India on Tuesday said its diplomatic missions in countries with a large Sikh diaspora like USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, France, Germany will be projecting a LED video on prominent locations in these countries. “Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Maritime Museum in Sydney, Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Dubai are among the locations identified. The film depicts prominent teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s llife, his inspiring quotes an about the three pillars of Sikhism presented in spectacular visual narrative using an animated and graphic visual,” the ministry of external affairs said. “As part of the celebrations, missions will be unveiling the special commemorative stamps issued by Department of Posts and also presenting the same to foreign dignitaries,” it added. “To mark the celebrations of the anniversary, Missions and Posts abroad have organised a activities such as Baisakhi celebrations, photo exhibitions, International conference,  quiz and essay competitions, screening of documentary films on life of Guru Nanak Dev ji etc earlier this year. Special events like planting of plant saplings, rendition of Kirtan/Ardas based on ‘Gurbani’, blood donation, medical camps, demonstrations of Sikh Martial Arts / Hola Mohalla, setting up chair in the name of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji were also organised. UNESCO is partnering in translations of Nanak’s teachings in many International languages for wider outreach,” the MEA said.

Tags: wa maritime museum, guru nanak dev, sikh martial arts

Latest From India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor gets warrant over ‘scorpion on Shivling’ case

Sixteen people, including five women and three children were killed as the passenger vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district of Doda on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational)

16 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Special livelihood package for cyclone-affected: Odisha CM

A cybersecurity expert, who had helped intelligence agencies avert some major Naxal attacks by keeping tabs on Maoists and their urban networks, has been dumped by them, when he sought an appreciation letter from them to start a career in the field. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh hacker left in lurch by intel agencies

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm review: The flagship-killer of smartwatches

2

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

3

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

4

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

5

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham