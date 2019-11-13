'Hope that doors will be opened for Nankana Sahib,' Sirsa after Kartarpur inaugration

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib situated in Pakistan's Punjab province and is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

New Delhi: Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed hope that Pakistan would consider opening the doors of Nanakana Sahib in the same way like Kartarpur Corridor.

"We have been praying for this from the last 72 years. We not only prayed for Kartarpur Sahib but for Nanakana Sahib and other Gurdwaras as well in Pakistan which were separated from India during partition. On the 550th Prakash Parv, Kartarpur Corridor was opened. The same thing would be done for Nankana Sahib so that more people can go there," he told ANI.

"We hope that doors will be opened for Nankana Sahib one day. We request Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan government should consider this. Nankana Sahib has a significant since it is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev ji," Sirsa added.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Kartarpur Corridor and said that people of the country would soon be able to visit Nanakana Sahib.

"After independence, people were demanding to go to Kartarpur Sahib like any other sacred places. This dream is now fulfilled. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of you for Katarpur Corridor. The day is not far when we will be able to go to Nankana Sahib," he said while addressing the people on the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib, which is the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.