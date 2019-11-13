Uddhav meets Cong leaders, says 'decision will be announced soon'

Thackeray met former Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party leader Manikrao Thakre among others.

Mumbai: After meeting with Congress leaders here, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the discussions between the two sides have begun and a decision will be announced soon.

"Discussions have started, whatever decision will be taken we will inform soon," Thackeray told media here.

Thackeray met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party leader Manikrao Thakre among others.

The Congress leaders had earlier today met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Lilavati Hospital here.

Following the meeting Raut was discharged from the hospital. Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday.

NCP and Congress have indicated that they were not in a hurry to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra in the wake of the imposition of President's Rule and said they will sort out all issues among themselves and their allies before talking to Shiv Sena.

Congress and NCP had fought the Assembly polls together. BJP had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats and Shiv Sena had finished second with 56 seats in 288-member Assembly.