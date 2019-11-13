Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 06:06 AM IST

India, All India

16 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2019, 4:28 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2019, 4:28 am IST

The officials said while twelve passengers were killed on the spot, four of the injured persons died on way to or in hospital.

Sixteen people, including five women and three children were killed as the passenger vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district of Doda on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational)
 Sixteen people, including five women and three children were killed as the passenger vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district of Doda on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational)

SRINAGAR: Sixteen people, including five women and three children were killed as the passenger vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district of Doda on Tuesday.

The officials said while twelve passengers were killed on the spot, four of the injured persons died on way to or in hospital.

Confirming this, senior superintendent of police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad said that one more person has been rescued from the accident site in a critical condition and admitted to hospital for treatment. The police said that the vehicle — a SUV — was on its way to Gowa village of Marmat belt of the hilly district from Kleeni area, when its driver lost control, while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the 700-metre-deep gorge at around 3.25 pm.

Mr. Ahmed said that a rescue operation was started immediately after receiving the The condition of the only survivor, who was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, is critical, they said.

Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma has expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the accident. “The accident is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express deep condolences to the bereaved families,” Mr Verma said.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori urged the administration to provide ex-gratia relief of `10 lakh each to the family members of those killed. He also urged to take effective steps to check frequent road accidents in the UT.

Tags: 16 killed, vehicle fall

Latest From India

Devotees light candles as they pay obeisance at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev ji in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Ram Nath Kovind with wife Savita (inset) pays obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala. (Photo: PTI)

India to project Nanaks’ videos in countries with large Sikh diaspora

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor gets warrant over ‘scorpion on Shivling’ case

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik

Special livelihood package for cyclone-affected: Odisha CM

A cybersecurity expert, who had helped intelligence agencies avert some major Naxal attacks by keeping tabs on Maoists and their urban networks, has been dumped by them, when he sought an appreciation letter from them to start a career in the field. (Representational Image)

Chhattisgarh hacker left in lurch by intel agencies

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE 46mm review: The flagship-killer of smartwatches

2

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

3

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

4

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

5

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham