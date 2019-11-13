16 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda

The officials said while twelve passengers were killed on the spot, four of the injured persons died on way to or in hospital.

Sixteen people, including five women and three children were killed as the passenger vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district of Doda on Tuesday. (Photo: Representational)

SRINAGAR: Sixteen people, including five women and three children were killed as the passenger vehicle they were travelling in, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district of Doda on Tuesday.

The officials said while twelve passengers were killed on the spot, four of the injured persons died on way to or in hospital.

Confirming this, senior superintendent of police, Doda, Mumtaz Ahmad said that one more person has been rescued from the accident site in a critical condition and admitted to hospital for treatment. The police said that the vehicle — a SUV — was on its way to Gowa village of Marmat belt of the hilly district from Kleeni area, when its driver lost control, while negotiating a blind curve and the vehicle fell into the 700-metre-deep gorge at around 3.25 pm.

Mr. Ahmed said that a rescue operation was started immediately after receiving the The condition of the only survivor, who was initially treated at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital Jammu, is critical, they said.

Jammu divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma has expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the accident. “The accident is heart-wrenching. We mourn all those who lost their lives and express deep condolences to the bereaved families,” Mr Verma said.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president and former minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori urged the administration to provide ex-gratia relief of `10 lakh each to the family members of those killed. He also urged to take effective steps to check frequent road accidents in the UT.