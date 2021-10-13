Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021 | Last Update : 01:55 PM IST

New Pragati Maidan to host G20 summit in 2023: Piyush Goyal

PM Modi launched PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan

PM Modi reviewing the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan. (Photo: Twitter)
 PM Modi reviewing the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan.

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the new Pragati Maidan will host the G-20 summit in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of the new exhibition complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan, the Union Minister said, "PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans and will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 summit will be held here in 2023 for the first time."

 

PM Modi launched PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas, and the surrounding environment.

 

It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

