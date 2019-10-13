Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

Mahrashtra elections: PM Modi, Rahul to carry out rally on Sunday

Both parties are contesting on 125 seats each in the 288-member Assembly and its allies on the remaining 38 seats.

“Will be campaigning in Maharashtra tomorrow. Looking forward to addressing rallies in Jalgaon and Sakoli. The NDA is going to the people based on the stellar work of our Government led by the youthful and visionary CM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji. We seek five more years to serve the state,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File | Representational)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections slated for October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address public rallies in Maharashtra Jalgaon and Sakoli, campaigning for the second consecutive term for the BJP-led government in the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address rallies in Chandivali, Dharavi and Latur.

BJP is contesting 164 seats while Shiv Sena has fielded 124 candidates. As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra are contesting the assembly polls on BJP's lotus symbol.

The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

