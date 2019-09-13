Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, All India

Pak boycotts Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conference in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 4:03 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 4:03 am IST

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an invite had been sent to Pakistan on the SCO military medicine conference but that Pak had not participated.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday boycotted the inauguration of the first ever conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries on military medicine held in New Delhi.

The conference was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh. The seats allotted to Pakistani delegation for the conference were vacant.

According to government sources, Pakistan was given a proper invitation to attend the conference. “Being a member of SCO, Pakistan was invited to the event,” said sources.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an invite had been sent to Pakistan on the SCO military medicine conference but that Pakistan had not participated.

Pakistani diplomatic sou-rces claimed that the invite was given to Pakistan very late. “So, it was impossible to make it at such short notice,” said Pakistani diplomatic sources.

However, Pakistan diplomatic sources indicated that the cultural event and dinner being hosted during the duration of the SCO military medicine conference would be att-ended by the Air Adviser from the Pakistan high commission. Also, the conference session on Friday would be attended by both the Pakistan high commission doctor and Air Advisor, sources added.

India and Pakistan are involved in a diplomatic slugfest after Centre abolished Article 370 from the Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first military co-operation event hosted by India after becoming a full-time member of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation. India and Pakistan became members of SCO in June, 2017.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration, Mr Singh said that the real threat in today’s time is bio-terrorism and called upon the Armed Forces Medical Services of SCO countries to devise ways to effectively deal with new threats posed to soldiers.

Mr Singh said that the threat of nuclear, chemical and biological warfare adds to the complexity of the existing challenges and AFMS plays a vital role in identifying those challenges.

Tags: shanghai cooperation organisation, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar.

ED quizzes DK Shivakumar daughter for over 7 hrs

The incident has created panic among the traders as incident took place in one of the most crowded localities of fancy Bazar, hub of business in Assam.

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Pak rules out second Jadhav access, Delhi still hopeful

Meanwhile, the MEA on Thursday reiterated that the NRC is a transparent legal process monitored by the Supreme Court and reiterated that the NRC process is an “internal matter” of India.

Fate of 19 lakh left out of NRC may put India in a fix

MOST POPULAR

1

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

2

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

3

Hyderabad family buys Ganpati laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

4

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

5

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham