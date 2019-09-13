Pak boycotts Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conference in Delhi

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an invite had been sent to Pakistan on the SCO military medicine conference but that Pak had not participated.

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday boycotted the inauguration of the first ever conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries on military medicine held in New Delhi.

The conference was inaugurated by defence minister Rajnath Singh. The seats allotted to Pakistani delegation for the conference were vacant.

According to government sources, Pakistan was given a proper invitation to attend the conference. “Being a member of SCO, Pakistan was invited to the event,” said sources.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said an invite had been sent to Pakistan on the SCO military medicine conference but that Pakistan had not participated.

Pakistani diplomatic sou-rces claimed that the invite was given to Pakistan very late. “So, it was impossible to make it at such short notice,” said Pakistani diplomatic sources.

However, Pakistan diplomatic sources indicated that the cultural event and dinner being hosted during the duration of the SCO military medicine conference would be att-ended by the Air Adviser from the Pakistan high commission. Also, the conference session on Friday would be attended by both the Pakistan high commission doctor and Air Advisor, sources added.

India and Pakistan are involved in a diplomatic slugfest after Centre abolished Article 370 from the Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first military co-operation event hosted by India after becoming a full-time member of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation. India and Pakistan became members of SCO in June, 2017.

Meanwhile, speaking at the inauguration, Mr Singh said that the real threat in today’s time is bio-terrorism and called upon the Armed Forces Medical Services of SCO countries to devise ways to effectively deal with new threats posed to soldiers.

Mr Singh said that the threat of nuclear, chemical and biological warfare adds to the complexity of the existing challenges and AFMS plays a vital role in identifying those challenges.